Atlanta, Ga. (CW News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

August 24, 2020 — Fulton County Government is committed to supporting our workers impacted by COVID-19 and in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia and the Metro Atlanta Chamber today announced a new digital literacy program that is free to Fulton County residents who have been impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Career ReBoot Fulton program will significantly expand access to computer training and provide a stepping stone for thousands of Fulton County residents to improve their digital skills as they re-enter the workforce. The program will enable recently laid-off or unemployed workers to earn certifications either online or at one of Goodwill of North Georgia’s career training centers.

The program is coordinated by Select Fulton, Fulton’s economic and workforce development initiative, in collaboration with Worksource Fulton and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. Based on a successful model established by Goodwill of North Georgia, the program is being directly offered through Goodwill and funded by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners with Cares Act funds.

Fulton residents can access online or in-person courses in digital literacy. Anyone with an internet connection, computer or mobile device can access virtual courses or can visit one of Goodwill of North Georgia’s Career Centers to access courses.