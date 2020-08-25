Tampa, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – United States District Judge Steven D. Merryday sentenced Leon Williams (30, Tampa) to 17 years and 6 months in prison and Reginald Jones, Jr. (25, Tampa) to 15 years and 8 months in prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, and for discharging a firearm during the conspiracy according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A federal jury had found Williams and Jones guilty on November 15, 2019.

According to evidence presented during the two-week trial, Williams and Jones are members of the Bird Gang, a violent street-level drug trafficking organization Tampa Park and is responsible for multiple homicides and shootings.

The statement says:

The Bird Gang principally sold drugs at two locations, the Tampa Park housing complex and a nearby boarding house known as the “Blue House,” which the Bird Gang had essentially taken over. On May 29, 2018, in the middle of the afternoon, Williams and Jones acted as enforcers for the gang by shooting at people whom they believed had been communicating with law enforcement in an effort to stop the gang from selling drugs at the Blue House. Bullets fired by Williams, Jones, and their associates seriously injured one person, struck a car, and broke windows at a company located two blocks away, where almost 400 people were present at the time of the shooting.