A multi-vehicle crash on Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Dallas Circle that sent a seriously injured driver to the hospital. Credit: Marietta Police Department

MARIETTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Marietta Police Department said in a statement that it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Dallas Circle that sent a seriously injured driver to the hospital.

The initial on-scene investigation reports that a 2010 Toyota Avalon (driven by Max Lorenz, 84, of Marietta, GA) was eastbound on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Dallas Circle. Three vehicles; a 2018 Dodge Charger (driven by Lamar Barker, 41, of Austell, GA); a 1998 Ford Mustang (driven by a Brian Johnson, 20, of Gainesville, GA); and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu (driven by Akalah Blake, 42, of Riverdale, GA) were westbound as part of a motor club on their way to a club meet. The club members reported traffic lights separated them from their group and were passing vehicles attempting to rejoin it. Witnesses and evidence confirm that members of the group were passing vehicles in a no-passing zone on westbound Whitlock Avenue.

While attempting to rejoin the group, Barker crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic in order to pass in a no passing zone. Barker was not able to complete his maneuver and collided with Lorenz. This crash caused the Charger to spin into the rear of the Chevy Malibu. The Avalon continued eastbound out of control and collided with the Ford Mustang.

Max Lorenz was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. There were no additional passengers in any involved vehicles.

Charges have not yet been filed as the investigation is still active. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5352.