LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Saturday night at approximately 10:40 p.m., the Largo Police Department responded to the intersection of South Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive in Largo, Florida for a vehicle versus motorcycle fatality crash.

A 2019 Can-Am motorcycle and 2016 Jeep Cherokee were traveling northbound on S. Missouri Ave. Witnesses advised the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed and changed lanes striking the Can-Am. The rider of the Can-Am was thrown from the vehicle and died at scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Jeep fled the area.

Officers later found the Jeep as well as the registered owner in the vicinity of the vehicle. The registered owner, Alexa Elisabella Nix, was identified by witnesses as the driver of the Jeep. Nix was found at fault for the crash and arrested for DUI Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of a Crash involving Death and Obstruction by Disguised Person.

At this time the victim’s information is not being released as officers are attempting to notify Next of Kin. CW44 News At 10 will update as more information becomes available.

