CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Clearwater man faces multiple charges after barricading himself in his apartment for more than seven hours, threatening to shoot his wife and police officers.

James Halterman, (DOB 10-31-1972) was charged with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after the incident at The Standard Apartments located at 2690 Drew St. in Clearwater, Florida.

Halterman’s wife called police shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday evening and said her husband had threatened to slit her throat and shoot her. In fear for her life, she fled the apartment.

Halterman then refused to come out of the apartment as requested by police officers. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, he instead barricaded himself inside the apartment with multiple weapons. At times, he pointed those weapons at officers who were outside the apartment. “Come to my door and I will shoot you,” he said at one point in a text to officers.

RELATED: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri Tests Positive For COVID-19

The SWAT team and the negotiator team responded to the scene to begin a dialogue with Halterman. At the same time, residents in nearby apartments were evacuated by officers to ensure their safety.

After more than seven and a half hours, at about 6:45 this morning, police were able to peacefully take Halterman in to custody. He has been booked in to the Pinellas County Jail.

“Our SWAT team and negotiator team worked tirelessly through the night to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion,” said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “This man pointed guns at our officers multiple times and threatened to kill them and his wife. We utilized an abundance of restraint, as team members are taught to do. Our teams are skilled at de-escalation and the preservation of life.”

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.