OMEGA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —
PRESS RELEASE:
On Friday, August 14, 2020, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist in a death investigation.
Police received information about possible human remains on property located at 456 Urbana Road, Omega, GA. Agents and Tift County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property. After conducting a thorough examination of the property, human remains were excavated. At this time, the remains have not yet been identified. The investigation remains active and ongoing with leads being pursued by both GBI Agents and Tift County Sheriff’s Investigators.
The remains were transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab where an examination will be performed.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.