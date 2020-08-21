DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was by to investigate an officer involved shooting according to a GBI statement.

Preliminary information indicates that Paulding County deputies responded to a 911 call at the residence of Richard Jeanpaul Harris, age 41, in Douglasville. Before returning to his residence, Harris had gotten into an altercation with a female neighbor that led to female neighbor allegedly shooting Harris during the altercation.

Upon arriving at the scene, the discovered Harris wounded, leaving a tremendous amount of blood outside leading into the residence.

The deputies entered Harris’s residence. Deputies and EMS attempted to secure and treat Harris. Harris picked up a sword and attempted to attack the Deputies and EMS. Deputy Carl Brown tased Harris but he continued to advance with the sword.

Deputy Allen Perry shot Harris, and an ambulance took him to the hospital. Harris’ current condition is unknown at the time of the report.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.