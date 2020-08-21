EAST DUBLIN, Ga (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Melinda Ricks Swint, 50, of Laurens County and charged her with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, the East Dublin Police Department requested the GBI investigate a shooting near the Laurens County Courthouse. At approximately 2:27 p.m., a woman driver told a Laurens County Sheriff’s deputy that someone in the vehicle needed medical attention.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Prestia Floyd, 18, of Laurens County, and two other females were traveling in the vehicle at the intersection of Attaway Drive and Wrightsville Highway in East Dublin. According to Floyd, she was the front seat passenger of the vehicle when Melinda Ricks Swint shot her. Swint allegedly pulled her vehicle up beside the vehicle at the intersection and fired a firearm out of her vehicle window, striking Floyd.

Floyd was treated and released from Fairview Park Hospital. The uninjured female passenger of the vehicle is currently dating Swint’s ex-boyfriend.

If anyone has any information, please contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.