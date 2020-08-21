A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background - 3D render Credit: iStock

Dawsonville, Georgia (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued arrest warrants for Donnie Jackson, 47, of Cumming, Georgia. Jackson turned himself into the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office according to a GBI statement.

Jackson has been charged with three counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery in Dawson County, Georgia and one count of child molestation in Forsyth County, Georgia as a result of the investigation.

In June of 2020, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint that Jackson molested a child. The LCSO requested that the GBI assist with the case. During the investigation, police learned that the actual locations of the incidents occurred in Dawson and Forsyth counties. As a result, warrants were sought in those counties.

If anyone has information regarding Jackson and similar incidents, they are asked to contact Special Agent Jamie Abercrombie at the GBI regional office in Cleveland, GA at 706-348-4866.

Upon completion of this investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit and the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Offices for prosecution.