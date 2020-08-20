ORLANDO, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – Sarasota resident Max Chambers, 21, a former University of Central Florida student, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on January 28, 2019, the University of Central Florida (UCF) Police Department received an anonymous crime line tip claiming Chambers possessed three drop-in auto-sears (DIAS) – a device used to cause a semi-automatic firearm to fire fully automatic – on university grounds. After contacting Chambers, law enforcement discovered a completed DIAS in his dorm room. They also found a second DIAS and an AR-15 style rifle Chambers converted to fire fully automatic in Chambers’s vehicle, which was parked on UCF property. During interviews with law enforcement, Chambers admitted to making the DIAS, and altering the AR-15 with the goal of making it fire fully automatic.