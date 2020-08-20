ORLANDO, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Judge G. Kendall Sharp sentenced Sanford resident Antonio Chandler, 40, to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Chandler had pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy on June 4, 2020.

His co-conspirators, Dondi Kentrail Freeney and Telvin Williams, pleaded guilty in June 2019. They were sentenced to seven years and six months and five years in federal prison, respectively. A jury found a fourth conspirator, Benjamin Robinson, guilty after trial on August 9, 2019. He was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial and during court hearings, in January 2016, Chandler and his co-conspirators arranged to send multiple shipments of cocaine through the United States Postal Service (USPS) from California.

During the investigation, the FBI and USPS seized three of the packages, each containing two kilograms of cocaine hidden inside tubs of protein powder. Law enforcement also identified four additional shipments that the conspirators had successfully shipped through the mail. In January 2016, Robinson and his co-conspirators shipped 14 kilograms of cocaine through the mail, estimated to be worth a total $490,000.