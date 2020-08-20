ATLANTA, Ga. (CW News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Program to Provide Relief to City of Atlanta Residents in Need

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City of Atlanta has allocated $22 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide housing support to Atlantans. Administered by United Way of Greater Atlanta, the program will provide rental, utility, and/or security deposit assistance to more than 6,700 City of Atlanta residents through a network of local service providers, who were selected through a Request for Proposal process.

City of Atlanta residential renters who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 will be able to receive assistance with the payment of their past due rent, utility, and/or security deposit assistance at a maximum household limit of $3,000.

“Access to safe, affordable and livable housing is one of our Administration’s top priorities,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Beyond the pressing challenges of COVID-19, we aim to ensure that every resident who wants to live in Atlanta is able to do so with dignity. Thank you to United Way of Greater Atlanta for being a partner in providing housing stability to residents as we navigate this now normal.”

Housing instability has been a problem for low-income residents in the City of Atlanta long before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the City of Atlanta. The pandemic has intensified this experience for Atlanta residents, increasing the risk for foreclosure, eviction, and homelessness.