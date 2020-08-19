Filed Under:College, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Football, Georgia, Latest, NCAA, Schedule, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Sports, UGA, University of Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs onto the field with teammates before the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

SMYRNA, GA — The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 football season schedule Monday. This year’s SEC West opponents include Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The full schedule is below:

  • Week 1: Away at Arkansas, Sept. 26
  • Week 2: Home vs. Auburn, Oct. 3
  • Week 3: Home vs. Tennessee, Oct. 10
  • Week 4: Away at Alabama, Oct. 17
  • Week 5: Away at Kentucky, Oct. 24
  • Week 6: Bye, Oct. 31
  • Week 7: vs. Florida, Nov. 7 in Jacksonville
  • Week 8: Away at Missouri, Nov. 14
  • Week 9: Home vs Mississippi State, Nov. 21
  • Week 10: Away at South Carolina, Nov. 28
  • Week 11: Home vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 5

