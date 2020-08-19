ROME, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Michael Sean Conner, 28, of Hixon, Tennessee, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for a violent carjacking he attempted in Adairsville, Georgia, during which he shot a young man asleep in his truck.

Conner will serve this sentence consecutively to a seven-year sentence for an earlier carjacking conviction in Tennessee, for a total sentence of 35 years of confinement.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said that Conner’s crime left a young man paralyzed from the chest down.

“Mr. Conner’s sentence can never fully account for the suffering he inflicted on his victims,” said Arthur Peralta, Special Agent in Charge of ATF Atlanta.

According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: On May 7, 2018, the victim in this case, a young man unknown to Conner, was driving home to Florida after attending a wedding in Tennessee. He had stopped to nap at a gas station in Adairsville. Conner and two women, Kristy Lynn Davis and Destany Schubert, pulled beside the victim in a second vehicle. Conner tapped on the window of the victim’s truck, pointed a gun at the young man, and demanded that he give up his truck. Conner then shot the victim in the chest as he tried to roll up his window and back away from Conner, leaving him paralyzed.

Conner and his female passengers were charged for the crime following Conner’s arrest for committing another armed carjacking in Tennessee within hours of the offense in Georgia.

Kristy Lynn Davis, 38, of Summerville, Georgia, who pleaded guilty to acting as Conner’s accessory, was sentenced on August 13 ,2020, to three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Destany Schubert, 22, of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, who also pleaded guilty to acting as Conner’s accessory, received a sentence on June 19, 2020, of one year, six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.