NORCROSS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on August 17th that involved two men on a motorcycle according to a GCPD press release.

Police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Tug Drive just before 9:00PM.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered that two men on a motorcycle collided with an Audi Q5 that turned in front of them.

Norcross resident Darwin Lazo, 22, was the driver of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The second man on the motorcycle, Kobe Nunez, 19, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, Ngoc Tran, 49, was not injured. This is still an active investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-061275