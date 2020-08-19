ATLANTA, GA – Georgia is topping the list of at-risk states for contracting the coronavirus in not one but two new models that are tracking rates of infection.

A Harvard Global Health Institute model ranks Georgia at the top of the list for most new daily cases per 100,000 people, with 28.2 new cases per day per 100,000 people. Florida is second, with 27 new cases per day per 100,000 people. At the bottom of the list is Vermont, with 1.3 new cases per day per 100,000 people, and Maine, with 1.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people. New York, which was one of the hardest-hit states earlier this year, currently has 3.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

