Fire at 517 Main Street, NE near the Lindbergh MARTA Station. Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue
(CW69 News at 10) – Atlanta Fire Rescue reports they are currently responding to a three alarm fire at 517 Main Street, NE near the Lindbergh MARTA station. Firefighters are working the fire through the attic of a four story apartment building.
All hands still working on a 3rd alarm apartment fire at 517 Main St NE. Fire still throughout building with partial collapse. No reports of injuries at this time. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/iidwxZnouS
— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) August 19, 2020
A 3rd alarm has been requested for this incident.
— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) August 19, 2020
I still see flames … be careful! pic.twitter.com/j2z8xgtmsr
— DENISE (@denisekonair) August 19, 2020