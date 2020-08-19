Filed Under:Apartment, Atlanta, Atlanta Fire Rescue, Fire, Lindbergh, Marta, Midtown
Fire at 517 Main Street, NE near the Lindbergh MARTA Station. Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue

(CW69 News at 10) – Atlanta Fire Rescue reports they are currently responding to a three alarm fire at 517 Main Street, NE near the Lindbergh MARTA station.  Firefighters are working the fire through the attic of a four story apartment building.

 

 