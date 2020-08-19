TUCKER, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police arrested Roxanne Woodward-Zachary, 51, yesterday for voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her husband Brett Zachary, 53, during a domestic dispute Monday.

According to a statement from the The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) officers responded to a fatal domestic incident in Tucker. They arrived an apartment on Preston Lake Drive just after 1:00 AM to find a man deceased from a stab wound.

The homicide unit responded to the scene and spoke with the wife, who admitted to stabbing the husband during a domestic altercation inside the residence. Investigators are speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence in the case.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-061060

