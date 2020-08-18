TUCKER, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) responded to a fatal domestic incident in Tucker Monday.

According to a statement from the GCPD, officers arrived an apartment on Preston Lake Drive just after 1:00 AM to find a man deceased from a stab wound.

The homicide unit responded to the scene and spoke with the wife, who admitted to stabbing the husband during a domestic altercation inside the residence. Investigators are speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence in the case.

At this time, the GCPD has not filed criminal charges.

Authorities are withholding the identity of both parties until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-061060