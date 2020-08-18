BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A Kingsland man snagged in a child sex-trafficking sting will spend more than five years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Charles Barreras, 49, to 62 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Coercion and Enticement, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in a statement.

After completion of his prison term, Barreras will be required to serve 10 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Barreras is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Submarine Base Kings Bay in Kingsland. He was one of nine men indicted in Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor, coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Three of the remaining defendants in the operation were sentenced to federal prison, while others await sentencing after entering guilty pleas, or are awaiting trial.

The sting was set up by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify adults who were seeking out children for indecent purposes.