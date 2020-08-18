GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Grady County Sheriff Harry Young requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct a use of force investigation that took place at a residence in Grady County in southwest Georgia, according to a GBI statement.

Preliminary information shows that Grady County 911 received a call for deputies to respond to a man having trouble breathing. Upon their arrival, they met a woman bleeding from a head wound who had been assaulted.

Grady County Deputies tried to contact a male suspect at the residence who barricaded himself inside the residence. Grady County Deputies requested the Thomas County SWAT Team assist in arresting the barricaded man and remove him from the residence.

The GBI’s initial investigation says the male refused to communicate with Thomas County SWAT members who took control at the scene. The SWAT team used OC gas to force the man out, but it was unsuccessful. The man threw the cannister outside at SWAT members. They employed several less lethal weapons to try and gain compliance.

SWAT members tried to restrain and arrest the man who continued to physically resist arrest. They eventually handcuffed and removed the man from the residence. SWAT members noticed the man became unresponsive.

SWAT medics and local EMT’s attempted resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene according to the GBI statement.

The GBI Crime Lab will conduct an autopsy this week. Authorities are withholding the man’s name pending notification of family. This case is active and ongoing. The GBI encourages anyone with information to call 229-225-4090.