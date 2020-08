Tallahassee (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, after the lawman was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors in an investigation related to a mistress.

Daniels, a Republican who is running for another term in Tuesday’s primary elections, was charged Thursday with a felony charge of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor counts of making a false report to law enforcement, according to the order suspending him.

