Prison watchtower protected by wire of prison fence.White prison wall and guard tower with coiled barbed wire. Criminal justice imprisonment concept Credit: iStock

TAMPA, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) — U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Alfonso Lorenzo Boyd (36, Tampa) to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison and Victor Jason Valentin (28, Mulberry) to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Boyd and Valentin had pleaded guilty in October 2019.

According to court documents, in November 2017, after a resident of an apartment complex in Plant City died from a drug overdose, law enforcement agencies began an investigation into narcotics trafficking. The investigation revealed that Boyd and Valentin had been selling drugs from an apartment they shared in the complex.

Witnesses described seeing large numbers of people coming and going from their apartment, some of them clearly intoxicated. The overdose victim was a neighbor who bought heroin and fentanyl from Boyd and Valentin.

Boyd, a career offender, obtained, mixed, packaged, and sold the heroin and fentanyl, calling it “feny dope.” Valentin helped sales to residents of the apartment complex.