Lawrenceville, Ga (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

GWINNETT ACCEPTING CARES ACT GRANTS APPLICATIONS

Gwinnett County is accepting applications for a second round of COVID-19 Grant Funding Opportunity program allocations for nonprofit and faith-based agencies helping respond to immediate local needs related to the pandemic.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has currently set aside $31.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding for local nonprofit and faith-based agencies to be distributed in at least three phases. The first phase, awarded in July,

saw $13.3 million distributed to 104 agencies, and grants officials anticipate another $10.4 million to be shared in the second round. The deadline for applying for the second round of grants is Aug. 28.

Grants are being awarded in two categories: assistance for community needs and assistance for nonprofits. Assistance for community needs focuses on emergency food assistance, housing and utility assistance, healthcare services, childcare, transportation, education and other needs. Grants for nonprofit assistance addresses increased staffing needs, medical and personal protection equipment and supplies, and facility and technology enhancements.

The full list of awards for the first round of funding is available on the Gwinnett County website at http://gcga.us/gwinnettgrants.

To apply, visit GwinnettCountyGrants.smapply.io/prog/crf-round2. People currently in need of additional help or other services should call the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339 for