AUGUSTA, Ga (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Susan Hankinson Thigpen after a five-month computer embezzlement investigation according to a statement from the GBI.

In March, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI help in an investigation involving a financial theft from Women’s Health of Augusta PC.

The investigation revealed that Thigpen, the company’s office manager, accessed the company’s web-based payroll portal and unlawfully increased her salary. From January 2014 to June 2019, Thigpen’s actions defrauded her employer of approximately $893,353.69 in unauthorized salary over payments, the complaint alleges.

The GBI says it charged Thigpen of Computer Theft under Georgia Computer Crimes statute. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office took Thigpen into custody and she was released on $27,700.00 bond.

The case will be turned over to Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Natalie Paine for consideration of additional charges relating to the theft once the court system returns from COVID-19 related closures.

Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.