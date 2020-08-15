POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian which occurred in the early morning hours Saturday, August 15, 2020 on US 17 and the intersection of

Hammock Lake Drive in Fort Meade, Florida.

According to PCSO investigators, at this point in the investigation, the identity of the victim remains unknown. Detectives describe the victim as a Hispanic male, approximately 60 years of age.

The crash was reported at about 3:54 am. When deputies and Polk Fire Rescue arrived on scene, the victim was found in the outside lane of southbound US 17. According to the preliminary investigation, it appears the victim was walking or standing in the outside (right) lane of southbound US 17 when he was struck. The victim was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

Based on evidence found at the scene, deputies believe the vehicle involved may be a commercial vehicle. The vehicle did not stop following the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding the driver, the commercial vehicle, or any other information that might be helpful to this investigation, please call Detective Brackley at 863-297-1100, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit ww.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

The investigation is developing. Check back with CW44 News At 10 as information will be posted as it becomes available.

