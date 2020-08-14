HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County and the University of South Florida (USF) have opened a free COVID-19 coronavirus public testing site on USF‘s main campus in north Tampa as of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

The testing site is in the parking lot adjacent to the USF Health Therapy (MDT) building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no charge for the testing, and health insurance is not required.

As a reminder, all people who wish to be tested must register for an appointment in advance by going to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. To make an appointment by phone, call (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The USF testing site is open to all Hillsborough County residents and offers a convenient location for students, faculty, and staff to be tested for free. In addition to drive-thru testing, this particular location will also accommodate people who arrive on foot or bicycle.

The USF testing location is the ninth public site the County has opened since the start of the pandemic. It will be operated by volunteers from the USF Health and Student Health Services clinical staff, as well as USF faculty and staff from other areas.

Other Free COVID-19 Public Testing Sites in Hillsborough County

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma

COVID-19 coronavirus public testing has been a collaboration among Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the University of South Florida, and medical groups in the region, including BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare – West Florida Division, Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc., the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay/Transcare, and Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc. Locations for some test sites have been offered by Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sun City Center and Enterprising Latinas in Wimauma.

What to Bring:

Personal vehicles MUST BE under the maximum height of 8 feet.

Limit vehicle passengers to those getting a test.

Have a photo ID with name and date of birth for all people being tested (can be driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport).

Bring the CORRECT confirmation code provided when you made the appointment.

This can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email, a screenshot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screenshot on the phone helps the process but is not required.

You will be required to provide the following information:

o Full name

o Current address (where you are staying)

o Best phone number to reach you in order to receive test results

What to Expect:

Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help people through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

A minimally invasive test will be administered.

Test results are not immediate. Most people will receive results within 10 days. After taking the test, you will be given information on how to access your results and what to do while you await them.

Please be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.

People who are experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 immediately.