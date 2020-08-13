BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Brooksville Main Street, partnering with the Hernando County Arts Council and the Hernando County Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program – Lilly Browning, invites artists to create a Florida-friendly flower sketch to run along full west side of a wall in Hernando Park. The black and white sketch will be created by the artist to be painted in by children.

Project: “Mini-Murals”

Honorarium: $300

The Mini Mural program is designed to enhance the city by adding works of art to the Main Street District, bringing art, character, and interest to otherwise uninteresting surfaces.

PROJECT DETAILS AND GOALS

Successful proposals will foster community pride and create photographable spaces. Brooksville Main Street plans to leave the murals in place for at least three years but reserves the right to remove it at any time for any reason.

LOCATIONS

205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville, FL 34601

SUBMISSIONS

To be considered, applicant must comply with the following:

– Send photographs of three original paintings by artist.

– Complete application form

– Send a typed statement briefly explaining your design (one page maximum) **Artists may submit more than one design proposal. A statement for each design must be submitted.

– Include a detailed sketch of design.

– Artwork can be new or existing original artwork.

– Do not bind application materials or put them in a notebook or binder.

– Artists are required to paint the artwork submitted and selected by Brooksville Main Street.

APPLICATION

Application can be found on this website

TIMELINE

Application Deadline: September 12, 2020

Artist Selections: September 30, 2020

About Brooksville Main Street

Located in the hub of central Florida, The Brooksville Main Street program aims to bring economic growth, vitality, and historic preservation to one of Old Florida’s most iconic small towns. Brooksville Main Street is a nationally recognized Main Street Community as designated by Main Street America, the Bureau of Historic Preservation, Division of Historical Resources, and the Florida Department of State.

We are dedicated to the re-imagined vitality, and economic prosperity to our historic downtown Brooksville. Brooksville Main Street is passionate about Brooksville and committed to see it grow and thrive. To learn more, visit us at https://www.historicdowntownbrooksville.com

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Historic Downtown Brooksville contributed to this story.