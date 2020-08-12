TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa is set to host Super Bowl LV in just under 200 days and COVID-19 isn’t stopping plans to move forward with the festivities. Tampa Bay has hosted the Super Bowl four times and ready for the fifth. As one of the signature events surrounding Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s, will be free and open to the public beginning Friday, January 29 and will span 2.7 miles, including the Tampa Riverwalk. The event will take place within waterfront parks along the Riverwalk and feature concerts, food and beverage, sponsor activations, NFL Shop presented by Visa and more. Super Bowl LV will be the first time that Super Bowl Experience will be free for all attendees and produced jointly by the NFL and Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

Julian B. Lane Park will house the NFL’s free football theme park celebrating Super Bowl LV. Fans will have the opportunity to collect Player and Legend autographs, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and immerse themselves in a variety of exhibits and interactive games. Fans will also be able to enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone and other family-friendly activities throughout Super Bowl Experience.

CHP Press Conference Rendering_Final Credit: NFL/Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee

2021 SBX JBL RENDERS.8.8-05 Credit: NFL/Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee

2021 SBX JBL RENDERS.8.8-04 Credit: NFL/Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee

2021 SBX JBL RENDERS.8.8-01 Credit: NFL/Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee

2021 SBX JBL RENDER GAMES UPDATE 8.10-02 Credit: NFL/Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee

“We look forward to working with the Tampa Bay Host Committee on creating memorable moments that will celebrate Super Bowl LV and bring the community of Tampa together in a safe and meaningful way,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “We are working hard to ensure all activities during Super Bowl LV week will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as safety is our number one priority.”

Other parks along the Riverwalk will feature a variety of experiential opportunities including local food and beverage, music and entertainment, health and fitness activities, activation zones, and more. The Riverwalk will transform into a Super Bowl amusement park showcasing the destination’s culture and experiences of Tampa Bay.

“Although these last five months have presented us with unprecedented challenges, our partnership with the NFL has never been stronger and we are ready for the opportunity to host the most important Super Bowl of our lifetime,” said Rob Higgins, President/CEO, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “We are thrilled to be able to officially announce our blended-model, Super Bowl Experience in tandem with our friends at the NFL, in addition to our primary social legacy initiative, Forever 55, along with new host committee strategic partners today. We look forward to showcasing our hometown’s incredible growth, unwavering resiliency and very bright future through our community’s host movement leading up to and during Super Bowl LV on February 7th, 2021. We are confident that the positive impacts of this event will be felt in our community for many years to come.”

More details about Super Bowl Experience and how to reserve free tickets will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up to receive updates on the latest Super Bowl information at NFL.com/TampaSB.

All NFL activities during Super Bowl week in Tampa Bay will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as well as operate in full compliance all local and federal government regulations.

In addition, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, in conjunction with the National Football League (NFL), community and civic partners, is pleased to unveil “Forever 55,” the local host committee’s primary social legacy initiative. The economic impact of hosting the Super Bowl is clearly significant, but it is the Super Bowl’s social impact that will leave an eternal legacy, one that will provide transformative changes for years to come. Forever 55 includes a $2 million investment by the local Host Committee and the NFL, via the NFL Foundation, focusing on pillars that best reflect the needs in the Tampa Bay community. These pillars; early childhood education, food insecurity, families, health and wellness, sustainability, and systemic justice represent our commitment to moving our community Forward. Forever. Together.

“Forever 55” will focus on key pillars that best reflect the needs of our community:

I. First 1000 Days – Early Childhood Education

II. Fuel – Food Insecurity

III. Families – At-Risk, Unsheltered and Veterans

IV. Fitness – Health and Wellness

V. Future – Sustainability

VI. Further – Systemic Justice

“To me, the Super Bowl provides an amazing platform on the grandest of stages, to leave an everlasting impact on our community long after the confetti settles,” said Derrick Brooks, Co-Chairman of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “Along with the NFL, we are committed to playing an active role in inspiring and creating significant change.”

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation strive for equality in education, gender, and social justice. This community is part of the fabric of our identity and we are committed to supporting families and children throughout Tampa Bay,” said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation & Glazer Family Foundation. “We look forward to partnering with the NFL and the Host Committee on legacy programming that will create a lasting and positive impact in the Tampa Bay region for years to come.”

For more information on the local host effort for Super Bowl LV, please visit the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee’s official website at TampaBayLV.com.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.