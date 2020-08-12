Courtesy of Atlanta Public SchoolsPhoto by Jean Ross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
Site feature information on the District’s “Day One 2020: Return + Learn” Plan
Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has launched a new website with information that will help parents and caregivers prepare for a strong Day One as the District moves closer to the opening of the 2020-2021 school year, August 24.
The special site helps connect visitors to District resources and provides information on academics, nutrition, technology, and much more. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/backtoschool to learn more about Day One, and to visit often for new updates.