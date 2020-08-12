ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News At 10) – Atlanta resident, Antonio DaShawn Daniels, has been indicted on federal charges related to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“The quantity of drugs, money, and firearms allegedly controlled by Daniels highlights the scale of heroin and cocaine trafficked into this community by local drug dealers with high-level ties to international drug trafficking organizations,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Daniels allegedly used these ties to flood this district with drugs and reap the financial benefits. We will not tolerate the destruction of lives through the scourge of the drug trade.”

An Atlanta man has been indicted on federal charges related to the largest heroin bust in Georgia's history, according to officials. https://t.co/lVzKwn8tI8 — CNN (@CNN) August 13, 2020

“The arrest of Daniels, along with the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of drugs, dozens of guns, and more than a million dollars in cash, represents a significant victory for DEA, our law enforcement partners, and – most of all – for the people of Atlanta,” said Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea. “This case illustrates the devastating impact that violence fueled by drug trafficking can have on our communities. Drug traffickers, and the organizations they work with, use fear and violence to enrich themselves with little regard for the communities they destroy in the process. The DEA stands resolute with our law enforcement partners to protect the health, safety, and security of the American people.”

“Our community and our citizens are safer today because of the removal of a massive amount of drugs, weapons and cash that were destined to destroy lives,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI values our partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. These results would not be possible without them.”

“This poly-drug trafficker brazenly continued his drug trafficking activities despite having served time in federal prison for drug distribution. His arrest removes yet another dangerous criminal from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to follow the same perilous path. DEA, its law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will relentlessly pursue and ultimately prosecute criminals like Daniels,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: In October 2019, federal agents uncovered ledgers from a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization showing that Daniels received just over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine between August 2018 and October 2019. The ledgers reflected that Daniels returned more than $31 million in drug proceeds to the organization that were eventually transported to Mexico.

During the investigation, federal agents identified multiple apartments and homes in the metro-Atlanta area that Daniels allegedly used to prepare and distribute drugs. On July 27, 2020, agents executed federal search warrants at those locations, which resulted in Daniels’ arrest and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, money, and weapons.

Inside a studio apartment in Atlanta, agents found approximately 28 kilograms of heroin, six kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, and more than $1 million in cash. There were 41 firearms stashed throughout the apartment, along with kilo-presses, scales, strainers with white powder residue, and a money counter.

Inside a home in Atlanta, agents found 142 kilograms of heroin and four kilograms of cocaine.

In total, agents seized approximately 170 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, more than $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms.

Antonio DaShawn Daniels, a/k/a Freckleface Shawn, 46, of Atlanta, Georgia was indicted on August 11, 2020. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Doraville Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Hartigan is prosecuting the case.

This case is presented as a part of Operation SCOPE (Strategically Combatting Opioids through Prosecution and Enforcement), which is an initiative launched by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to partner with federal and local law enforcement to fight the devastating effects that illegally-prescribed painkillers, heroin, and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl have on our neighborhoods.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta recommends parents and children learn about the dangers of drugs at the following web site: www.justthinktwice.gov .

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN and the U.S. Attorney’s Office contributed to the story.