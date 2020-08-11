ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On 8-02-2020, at around 8:46 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 91 Peachtree Street in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a male who appeared to be approximately 35-years-old who had been shot. The male was transported to Grady Hospital and did not survive his injuries. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with another male. During the altercation, the other male produced a handgun and shot the victim. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this case or the identity of the person of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS where you can remain anonymous or the Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.