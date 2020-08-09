Sparta, NC (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — Did y’all feel that? A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state’s border with Virginia, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.
BREAKING: A magnitude 5.1 #earthquake was just felt in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee. @LastQuake pic.twitter.com/aKr1knuGC5
— Stt Breaking News (@sttbreakingnews) August 9, 2020
People felt the quake, whose epicenter is in Allegheny County, as far away as Stockbridge, Georgia, according to social media posts. It struck about 8:07 a.m. ET.
Information on damage in the area was not immediately available, but the USGS says earthquakes become destructive at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0, depending on variables.
A 5.3-magnitude is considered a moderate quake, the USGS says.
The agency issued a green alert, meaning there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
The temblor rumbled at a depth of about 5.7 miles, which is considered a shallow quake. Quakes shallower than 43 miles tend to be more destructive than deeper ones.
Sparta is about 100 miles north of Charlotte.
©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to the story.