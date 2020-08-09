Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering Credit: iStock

Sparta, NC (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — Did y’all feel that? A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state’s border with Virginia, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

People felt the quake, whose epicenter is in Allegheny County, as far away as Stockbridge, Georgia, according to social media posts. It struck about 8:07 a.m. ET.

Information on damage in the area was not immediately available, but the USGS says earthquakes become destructive at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0, depending on variables.

A 5.3-magnitude is considered a moderate quake, the USGS says.

The agency issued a green alert, meaning there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

The temblor rumbled at a depth of about 5.7 miles, which is considered a shallow quake. Quakes shallower than 43 miles tend to be more destructive than deeper ones.

Sparta is about 100 miles north of Charlotte.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to the story.