CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The two American astronauts who were the first to fly to space from US soil and nearly a decade, have been getting reacquainted with life back on Earth. Today they talked about their amazing adventures.

After 64 days in space NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Just a few days after coming home, they say they’re glad to be back on solid ground, “We’re excited to be back we’re already working through our exercise rehabilitation program to kind of get our Earth legs back.”

The veteran pilots were the first Americans to blast off from US soil in nine years, and then first to leave Earth on a rocket made by a private company. The rocket carrying the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 30, 2020.

Hurley and Behnken joined the crew of the International Space Station a day later. They went on four spacewalks and performed about 100, hours of science experiments. Hurley related, “The mission went, just like the simulators and, and I, I’m obviously from start to finish, all the way there was really no surprises.”

Behnken added, “The greatest lesson folks could take from our experience is one of perseverance.” Behnken’s wife, Katherine Megan McArthur is also an astronaut. She’ll helm the next SpaceX mission to the ISS in Spring 2021 in the same capsule that took her husband there. Hurley called the experience one of the true honors of his life.

