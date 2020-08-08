TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Among other fraudulent activities, a Florida man was found to have committed identity fraud to obtain a legal drivers license and employment. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge William Jung sentenced Allan Ferrari (64, Tampa) to two years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft related to passport fraud. Ferrari had pleaded guilty on September 23, 2019.

According to court documents, Ferrari began using his and another person’s identity, R.S.S., approximately 20 years ago. Ferrari used his own identity when he was arrested for various crimes – including grand theft, domestic battery, and other offenses – but used the R.S.S. identity (a clean identity without a criminal history) to obtain a drivers license and a job. Ultimately, the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service discovered Ferrari’s double life when he applied for passports, just weeks apart, in both his own name and R.S.S.’s name. When agents arrested Ferrari and searched his home, they found identification documents in Ferrari’s name, R.S.S.’s name, and in the names of approximately seven other individuals.

This case was investigated by the United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel George.

