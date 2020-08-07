NEW YORK CITY, NY (CW44 News At 10) – The nation’s most powerful pro gun organization is now facing a lawsuit that could shut it down. Following an 18 month investigation, New York State is accusing National Rifle Association (NRA) leaders of using donations as a personal piggy bank. The NRA is firing back saying the allegations are politically motivated. Michael George has the latest.

New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James wants to dissolve the National Rifle Association. “The organization went unchecked for decades, while top executives funnel millions into their own pockets.”

In a lawsuit filed Thursday New York State alleges four NRA leaders including executive vice president Wayne LaPierre failed to manage NRA funds and failed to follow state and federal laws. James says, “They use millions upon millions dollars from the NRA for personal use, including for lavish trips for themselves and their families. In addition to grossly misusing these for personal use, Mr. LaPierre created an illegal pass through arrangement to conceal the very nature of these expenditures.”

In a statement NRA president, Carolyn Meadows says, “This was a baseless premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend.” She adds, “Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied and their defensive political and constitutional freedom.”

The NRA is registered as a nonprofit in New York. While the organization is struggling financially, it still boasts more than 5 million members and fiercely defends gun ownership rights. President Trump is a big supporter. “That’s a very terrible thing that just happened. I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life.”

The NRA says it will counter-sue New York State which could set the stage for a legal battle that lasts for years. The lawsuit accuses LaPierre of using NRA funds to take a trip to the Bahamas over three years.

