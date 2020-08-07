ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting a drive-through event to distribute

reusable cloth face masks to the public. These masks were provided to the City of St. Petersburg’s Office of Emergency Management by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Citizens will remain in their vehicles and will drive through the parking lot to receive face masks. Walk-up distribution will be also be available. For safety purposes, all attending are encouraged to wear a face covering.

A pack of (5) reusable masks will be distributed to each adult and child over the age of 2 years per household, with a maximum of (8) packs per vehicle. Masks will be distributed on a first come first served basis while supplies

last. We hope that these masks will help keep members of our communities healthy and safe.

Please see event details below:

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Location: Gladden Park Recreation Center, 3901 30th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Time: Hours of operation will be from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, or while supplies last