HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

Update #2 (August 07, 2020 1:13PM)- ARREST MADE

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis is pleased to report an arrest has been made in the Homicide of Emily Marie Kissick.

Kissick was found deceased along the side of Spring Lake Highway near Hayman Road in Hernando County, Florida in the early hours of July 26, 2020. An autopsy revealed Kissick had been the victim of homicidal violence.

Following up on leads, Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives quickly identified a suspect in the case. Detectives immediately took measures to locate the suspect and secure physical evidence. The suspect, identified as Christopher Leroy Whiting (born February 17, 1964), was located and placed under arrest on an unrelated charge. Whiting’s vehicle was secured as a possible crime scene.

Upon execution of a search warrant, detectives and forensic specialists collected various items of physical evidence from the inside of Whiting’s vehicle. A combination of evidence collected was utilized as probable cause to secure a warrant for the arrest of Whiting.

Christopher Whiting, listed as transient, is currently in the Pasco County Detention Center. A hold will be placed on Whiting for the Hernando County warrant for 2nd Degree Murder (no bond). Once Whiting is finished with the Pasco County charges, he will be brought to Hernando County and charged with the Hernando County warrant.

The investigation continues. At this time no additional information will be released so as to protect the integrity of the prosecution.

Update #1 (July 31, 2020)

The case is being investigated as a Homicide. Typically, victims of crimes are not identified, as per Marsy’s Law. The victim’s family has requested (and signed the required waiver) to have the victim’s name released to the public.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Emily Marie Kissick of Zephyrhills, Florida.

Detectives are again appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Spring Lake Highway just south of Hayman Road late Saturday night (July 25, 2020) or before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning to call our office. No matter how insignificant you think it may be, if you saw something, please contact Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6830.

Additionally, anyone who knew Ms. Kissick, and either spoke to her or had knowledge of her plans for last Saturday night, please contact Detective Tom Breedlove, as you may be able to provide assistance in this investigation.

Original Information (July 27, 2020)

On July 26, 2020 just before 5 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Spring Lake Highway just south of Hayman Road in (Spring Lake) Brooksville to investigate a report of a person “down” on the west side of the roadway.

Deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene to locate a female on the side of the road. The female was pronounced deceased at 5:05 a.m.

A crime scene was established both north and south of the area where the victim was located. Major Case detectives and Forensics specialists were called to the scene to collect physical evidence and conduct the investigation.

The deceased is a white female, 47 years of age. The death has been classified as suspicious. Detectives are requesting anyone who may have seen a vehicle in this area around this time, or may have any information at all on this case to please contact Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6830.

The investigation is active and fluid. Law enforcement is unable to release any additional information at this time without compromising the investigation.

