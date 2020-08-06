HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – After a 5 hour Special Board Meeting today, it was voted that Hillsborough County Public Schools would delay the Reopening Plan that was passed 2 weeks ago. Hillsborough County Public Schools will still begin August 24th, but e-Learning will be for at least the first 4 weeks.

The intentions of Thursday meeting was to hear from local medical experts from TGH/ USF and the director for the county’s health department on the current COVID-19 situation in the community.

According to school officials, two meetings will take place tomorrow with the district staff to get more clarity on this evolving situation. The decision to delay the start of that reopening plan and switch to 100% e-Learning or virtual schooling came today after those medical experts presented data and gave their opinions on the situation.

Students will have a specific schedule to follow daily and participate in the Zoom classes with his/her teacher. This is a non-negotiable. Individual class schedules will be provided the week prior to school starting. These details will be available on the HCPS webpage.

On Tuesday, September 8th the school board will meet at regularly scheduled time and have updated COVID-19 data presented. At that time they will make a recommendation to continue the current plan or extend it for longer.

