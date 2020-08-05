ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, touches her husband goodbye during a family visit just before a public viewing begins at Ebenezer Baptist Church June 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendyâs parking lot. Brooksâ death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. âEbenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,â Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, said in an emailed statement. âRayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.â A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Photo by Curtis Compton-Pool/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In a brief news conference, Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, and the attorneys representing the case against former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe, are calling for a judge to revoke his bond after learning Rolfe reportedly went on vacation in Florida.

The briefing comes after District Attorney Paul Howard called for the bond revocation and weeks after Rolfe’s attorneys filed a motion to have Howard recused from the case.

“It let me know that Officer Rolfe didn’t care about what the judge had laid down, as well as what anyone else would feel,” said Miller. “I’m hurt, and I’m just wondering when justice will be served. It hurts, and something should be done.”

Miller’s attorneys Chris Stewart and Justin Miller also weighed in on the situation.

“I can’t think of any case where an officer has left the state for vacation,” said Stewart, saying he is concerned it could set a precedent for other officers in similar cases.

Justin Miller said their office confirmed Rolfe did not have permission to leave the state, and they are hoping a judge will move to revoke his bond today.

CW69 has reached out to Rolfe’s attorney, Noah Pines, for comment. He has not responded yet.