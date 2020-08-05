BUFORD, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred on August 4th. Benjamin Phenix (26 year old male from Lawrenceville) was attempting to cross Buford Drive at its intersection with Braves Drive at approximately 10:04 PM. While he was crossing, he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Buford Drive.

Phenix died from his injuries at the scene. The accident will be investigated by the department’s Accident Investigation Unit. The investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward if they saw Phenix before the accident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-057786