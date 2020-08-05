(FILE) File picture dated June 20, 2006 shows of Marijuana growing under lights at a medical marijuana \"club\" in West Hollywood, California. Argentina\'s Supreme Court decriminalized on August 25, 2009 the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use, tossing out tough provincial drug laws whose penalties it deemed unconstitutional. The verdict comes just four days after Mexico legalized possession of small quantities of drugs such as heroin, marijuana and cocaine, arguing that limited resources are better used in the fight against organized drug crime. AFP PHOTO /Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)Bill would allow certain medical facilities to grow, process and distribute medical cannabis. (Getty Images)