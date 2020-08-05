COLUMBUS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a man recorded from jail making threats against a federal official to more than twelve years in federal prison.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus, Georgia, U.S. District Judge Clay Land sentenced Jonathan Dunlap, 30, of Pine Mountain to a combined 151 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and threatening a federal official.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 24, 2019, federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the defendant’s home. Dunlap was present and was found to be in possession of eight individually wrapped bags of cocaine. The agents arrested Dunlap and taken to the Harris County Jail.

While awaiting trial in the Harris County Jail, Dunlap placed several recorded telephone calls to his associates, making threats against a DEA agent associated with his case, including threats against the agent’s children. In one call, Dunlap attempted to determine the agent’s home address.

“Threats against law enforcement officers are taken extremely seriously, and for good reason. These officers make tremendous sacrifices protecting all of us. The last thing they deserve is to be threatened for simply doing their job,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.