ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 New at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called Tuesday for civic organizations, religious groups and others to help counties recruit critically needed poll workers for the November general election.

“Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is working with civic organizations across the state to enhance county poll worker recruitment efforts,” said Walter Jones, communications manager for the Secretary of State’s Office. “At the end of the day, we will have more than 5,000 poll workers and techs recruited and/or trained for the November elections.”

Organizations eager to partner with the Secretary of State’s Office will find all they need to spread the word. A virtual toolkit, https://securevotega.com/pollworkerrecruitment/, includes messages in English and Spanish for posters, member emails, social media posts and websites.

The materials direct people interested in being a paid poll worker to SecureVoteGA.com where they can sign up. Those names are sent regularly to the counties where the individuals live.

Counties in Georgia run elections. They make all decisions about hiring poll workers, train them and assign where they work. Poll workers may only reside in the county where they live or are full-time county employees.

The other requirements for a paid poll worker are being over age 16, able to read and write English, free of felony convictions and no close relative of any candidate on the ballot.

Pay ranges from $40 to $150 per day on Election Day plus $20-40 for the required training beforehand, depending on the county. Most counties expect poll workers to be on the job the entire time polls are open, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus time for set up and closing down. The website has answers to other common questions about the job.

“Civic, business and religious organizations sincerely want to help make things better for their neighbors. Partnering with a poll worker recruitment campaign is a tangible way to do it,” Raffensperger said.