ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In the latest press conference, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an update on COVID-19 numbers and announces new administrative orders related to police reform.

Bottoms discussed the recent influx in positive COVID-19 cases in Atlanta and DeKalb and Fulton Counties, as well as the disproportionate impact of the virus on African Americans.

She says federal officials have identified Georgia as a “red zone,” which means the state has more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents with a positive test rate exceeding 10%.

She referenced $7.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to expand testing, employ contact tracers and expand access to critical support services. She also discussed efforts to obtain funding for small businesses recovering during the pandemic.

Bottoms issued seven Administrative Orders related to police reform, following recommendations made by the Use of Force Advisory Council, which include working with the Atlanta Police Department to implement plans for officer training and non-retaliatory language in terms of use of force. To view the orders, click here.

Click on the video for more on the mayor’s COVID-19 update, police reform efforts, public safety, and the 2020 census.