FLORIDA (CW44 News At 10) – Mission accomplished, for two NASA astronauts who returned to Earth Sunday, following the first human flight for SpaceX.

Pilots, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. It’s the first splash-down for NASA in 45 years. The pilots spent two months in space after becoming the first Americans to launch from the Kennedy Space Center since the shuttle program had been retired in 2011.

“I think we’re both super, super proud to have been just a small part of the team that accomplished, bringing those space flights back to the Florida coast and bringing that capability back to America.” Behnken exclaimed.

SpaceX Founder and CEO, Elon Musk voiced his enthusiasm, “I think this is one of those – is one of those things that is universally good no matter where you are on planet Earth. This is a good thing. And I hope it brightens your day.”

What’s next? SpaceX now has plans to collaborate with NASA on astronaut flights to the moon, and then to Mars.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.