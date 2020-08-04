PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) and BayCare Health System have relocated their COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from Gulf High School to the old Sears Auto Center at the Gulfview Square Mall located at 9409 US Highway 19 in Port Richey.

BayCare has been providing COVID-19 testing at the Gulf High School parking lot since the end of March, but the last day for testing at this location was Friday, July 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site reopened on Monday, August 3, at the south end of the Gulfview Square Mall formerly occupied by Sears Auto Center.

Testing at this site will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

For more information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit DOH-Pasco’s website, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.