CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The city of Clearwater has launched a new, online educational program in partnership with Pinellas Community Compost. The public is encouraged to enroll in the online class, called “Create Compost,” to learn the basics and benefits of backyard composting. The class is available at myclearwater.com/compost or here.

The city of Clearwater’s sustainability plan, Clearwater Greenprint, prioritizes both education and waste reduction. Learning to compost at home is an effective way that residents can help reduce waste, decrease their personal carbon emissions, and improve the quality of their landscape or vegetable gardens.

The Create Compost course provides guidance on why composting is beneficial for the environment and a landscape, how to properly make compost, and how to apply compost once it’s complete.

With proof of residency, Clearwater residents who complete the online course are eligible to receive a free compost bin from the city at a monthly pick-up date. The program runs through December 2020.

You also can call the city’s sustainability coordinator at (727) 562-4003.