HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Yesterday was the first day of Early Voting in the 2020 Primary Election in Hillsborough County, Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, as of 6 p.m. last night, the unofficial turnout to date was:

Early Voting: 1,654 voters

Vote By Mail: 78,938 voters

The busiest Early Voting sites were Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, Bruton Memorial Library and Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library.

Early Voting continues every day through August 16, 2020 (including weekends), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 24 sites throughout the county. During Early Voting, voters can visit any of these locations to vote. This is different from Election Day voting, when voters can only vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct. Election Day for the Primary Election is August 18, 2020. The elections office has also taken extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of in-person voting, and has posted a video preview on the 2020 Primary Election page of their website.

For more information on turnout today and throughout Early Voting, please visit VoteHillsborough.org. To view unofficial turnout counts, click here.

